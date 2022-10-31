CAMPTON — Whitley County is moving on to the Elite Eight of the KHSAA state volleyball tournament after beating Wolfe County on Monday.
The Lady Colonels traveled to Campton to take on the Lady Wolves in the Sweet 16.
In the first set, Whitley County got down 0-1 after the Lady Wolves won 25-19.
Something at the break lit a fire under the Lady Colonels though, and they did not let any adversity get in their heads.
In the second set, the two teams went into an all-out war. Wolfe County got themselves a 21-17 lead over the Lady Colonels, but Whitley County came back and won the set 25-21.
In the third set, once again it was not an easy task for the Lady Colonels. The score deficit was no more than 2 the entire set. The Lady Colonels won that one, 27-25.
In the fourth and final set, the Lady Wolves lost momentum to start off, dropping to a 17-5 deficit. The Lady Wolves did come back though, but the damage had already been done. Whitley County won, 25-14.
“We are ecstatic,” Coach David Halcomb said. “Just to get to participate and go to the Elite Eight is a huge accomplishment. It’s an unreal feeling to see these girls play with so much heart.”
Whitley County will move on to the Elite Eight and will face Notre Dame at George Rogers Clark on Thursday.
Lady Colonels defeat Corbin to win region championship
CORBIN — Corbin and Whitley County went to war in the 13th Region Championship on Thursday night, Whitley County coming out on top 3-1.
The gym was packed with fans, witnessing the 50th District championship rematch. The tension was very high. The series between teams are 2-2 — both winning two matchups.
In the last contest, Whitley County came out on top winning 3-1 to win the 50th District Championship. Both teams came into the contest very hungry, Whitley County looking to keep their dominance strong.
In the first set, both teams had loads of momentum, not letting the score get more than two points apart. Corbin won the first set 25-22.
The second set was just as intense, Whitley county got themselves a good lead, and Corbin tried stopping them, but Corbin couldn’t hold up, and the Redhounds fell 25-22.
In the third set, Whitley County kept the momentum going, but so did Corbin. Corbin couldn’t hold up once again, Whitley County came out on top 25-23.
Whitley County won the fourth and final set, 25-23, to secure their spot in Sweet 16 of the State Tournament.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Whitley County head coach David Halcomb stated. “They showed a lot of resiliency and they just wanted it. They refused to lose. It’s always good to be a Colonel, but tonight it’s extra sweet.”
