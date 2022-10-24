CORBIN — Whitley County picked up a 3-0 win over Pineville on Monday to advance to the Final Four of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Colonels came into the contest with a historic win over Corbin in the 50th District championship, and a record of 21-14.
Whitley County started out strong in the first set, winning 25-9. Then they kept the momentum going in the second set, winning 25-12.
In the third and final set the Lady Colonels won, 25-14, to secure their spot in the 13th Region Tournament Final Four.
Whitley County will move on to play Bell County on Wednesday.
