CORBIN — Whitley County picked up a 3-0 win over Pineville on Monday to advance to the Final Four of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.

The Lady Colonels came into the contest with a historic win over Corbin in the 50th District championship, and a record of 21-14.

Whitley County started out strong in the first set, winning 25-9. Then they kept the momentum going in the second set, winning 25-12.

In the third and final set the Lady Colonels won, 25-14, to secure their spot in the 13th Region Tournament Final Four.

Whitley County will move on to play Bell County on Wednesday.

