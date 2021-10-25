Two straight wins for the Whitley County Lady Colonels has them headed to the finals of the 13th Region Tournament the second consecutive year.
The Lady Colonels knocked off Jackson County last Friday, before defeating the Bell County Lady Bobcats in three straight sets on Monday night. David Halcomb’s team has been playing well as of late, winning eight of their past 10 matches and are excited to extend their season to at least one more.
“I thought we played pretty good at times and got some nice swings on the ball,” said Halcomb. “We will have to play better tomorrow in the finals.”
It was a relatively easy match versus Bell County on Monday. Whitley County won 25-9, 25-14, and 25-12.
With the win, the Lady Colonels will have the opportunity to avenge their losses to the only 13th Region team to have defeated them in the last month of the season — the Corbin Lady Redhounds.
Whitley County has taken on the Lady Redhounds three times this season and lost by a combined nine sets to one. Their latest match came in the finals of the 50th District Tournament, in which Corbin won in three straight sets.
Halcomb said that his team is looking forward to the rematch and feels they can play much better this time around.
“I believe our girls are excited to have another opportunity to win a region championship. Corbin has a really good team. We will need to be fundamentally sound in all areas of the game and be quick on our feet defensively,” said Halcomb. “If we can do those things, we will give ourselves a good chance. Our girls will be ready and will compete like crazy.”
