OWENSBORO — David Halcomb’s Whitley County Lady Colonels earned a passing grade during their first match of the Kentucky 2A State Volleyball Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Colonels pushed their record to a perfect 12-0 while handing Greenup County a 3-1 loss during quarterfinal action. The 12-0 start also set a program record, besting the 2005 team’s 11-0 start.
Whitley County will be back in action Saturday against Taylor County, who defeated Logan County earlier Friday.
“This was a great win for our team,” Halcomb said. “I’m really proud of the fight our girls showed tonight. We went through some streaks where we really struggled serving the ball. We had 27 service errors for the match and to be able to overcome that and beat a good team is a testament to how resilient this group is. Greenup County played tough and once they got momentum it was hard to stop.
“We were down 21-23 in the fourth set, but our girls rallied and scored four straight points to finish the match,” he added. “Proud of our bench tonight, too. We called on a few girls to come in and serve for us and for the most part did well with it. Our passing was solid, enabled our setter, Kaytlynn Collier, to get the ball out to Marissa Douglas on the outside. Marissa finished with 27 kills, which is phenomenal. Our service game will have to be better tomorrow against Taylor County. Again, just a gritty win and proud of our girls.”
The Lady Colonels wasted little time taking control of the match against Greenup County, winning the first set, 25-16, before losing the second set, 25-21.
Whitley County regained its composure in the third set, and picked up a 25-15 victory before putting an end to the match with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
