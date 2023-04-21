WILLIAMSBURG — Lynn Camp snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday, cruising past Williamsburg with a 13-0 victory.
The Lady Wildcats (10-10) scored in all four innings that batted, taking a 2-0 edge in the first inning before following up with three runs, five runs, and three more in the fourth inning to pick up the 13-run win.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad also stole 19 bases in the game, which ranks eighth all-time in the KHSAA Fastpitch Record Book. The last time a team stole at least 19 bases or more came way back in 2013 as Jackson City stole 20 bases.
“The girls were more focused today and ready to play,” Hendrix said. “We were able to get a lot of hits, especially with runners in scoring position. Jorja Carnes pitched a great game and had awesome defense behind her. The outfield made some great catches and the infield made some really good plays. I’m glad we got this win and hopefully we can build on this and get our momentum back. Hats off to Coach Winchester’s team. We scrimmaged them before the season started and they have improved a lot in the short amount of time.”
Jorja Carnes and Lily Henize each stole four bases apiece while Chelsi Hendrickson and Haylie Gray stole three bases apiece. Allison Messer stole two bases while Emma Burnette, Julie Moore and Lauren Partin each had a stolen base apiece.
Carnes picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing three hits, and finishing with six strikeouts.
Messer was one of four players finishing with at least two hits. She also drove in three runs.
Moore delivered two hits, two RBI, and scored once while Partin finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored.
Burnette was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored while Hendrickson had a hit, one RBI, and scored three times.
Carnes finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Henize had a hit and scored twice.
Gracie Strunk, Kaitlyn Moses, and Makenzie Rice each had a hit for the Lady Yellow Jackets (3-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.