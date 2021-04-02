CORBIN — In a high-scoring matchup, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats took down the Whitley County Lady Colonels in a 15-13 nailbiter.
The win is the second in a row for the Lady Wildcats, after defeating Pineville in their first game of the season. It took a five-run sixth inning for Lynn Camp to complete the comeback victory. Whitley County scored one run in the top of seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lady Wildcats’ lead.
Coach Nikki Hendrix said she knew the game was going to come down to the wire, and she was glad her team was able to put together enough plays to take the win.
“This was a good win for us. Whitley County is a good softball team that hits the ball really well,” said Hendrix. “The game went back and forth a lot. I felt like whoever got the last at-bat would end up winning.”
Lynn Camp was on fire from the plate. They had 17 hits on the night and 10 runs batted in. Junior Halle Mills was the start of the game. She led the Lady Wildcats with four hits and four runs batted in on the night. She also scored four runs and had five stolen bases, in the incredible performance.
Gabriella Carollo had three hits, while Alissa Crumpler, Julia Shepherd, Madyson Roberts, and Abby Miller each had two hits. Shepherd and Miller each had triples for Lynn Camp. Freshman Baileigh Bargo came in from the bench and had a hit that brought home two runners.
Hendrix said her team’s hitting and resiliency were the difference in the game.
“Our bats came alive tonight. We hit the ball well and had 17 hits,” said Hendrix. ‘We had some errors early and didn’t quit and battled back.”
After the game went back and forth for the first few innings, Whitley County took a 12-10 lead after five. That’s when Lynn Camp fought back with a big sixth inning, scoring five runs and taking the 15-12 lead. The inning was the difference in the game, as the Lady Colonels scored just one run in the top of the seventh.
Hendrix said some key defensive plays throughout the game helped keep the Lady Colonels at bay when they needed it the most.
“We had a few really good catches in the outfield that would have resulted in extra bases,” said Hendrix. “My girls played hard and really wanted this win. I’m very happy for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.