BARBOURVILLE — Lynn Camp turned in one of its best efforts of the season during Tuesday’s 16-0 win over Barbourville.
The Lady Wildcats (14-14 overall, 4-1 vs. 51st District opponents) connected with 19 hits while Jorja Carnes turned in another stellar pitching effort during Lynn Camp’s 16-run victory.
“It took us a couple innings to get going, but once we got settled, we were able to connect on several base hits,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “This was another great team effort today with everyone getting multiple hits and scoring multiple runs.
“Jorja Carnes continues to do very well in the circle,” she added. “She’s pitching her best ball right now and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Her defense also stepped up for her today and we didn’t have any errors, and we held them scoreless. We are starting to play really well. I love this group of girls and I’m proud to see them grow with each game.”
Carnes allowed only two hits while striking out nine batters while Lauren Partin led the way with a 3-for-4 effort, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Cambree Prewitt also finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Emma Burnette finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Haylie Gray had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored.
Julie Moore and Allison Messer both finished with two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored while Carnes had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Chelsea Hendrickson delivered two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Lily Henize had a hit, and an RBI.
Lynn Camp led 1-0 after the second inning, and used an eight-run third inning to take control of the game. The Lady Wildcats added three runs in the fourth inning, and four runs in the fifth inning.
