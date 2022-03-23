CORBIN — Hanah Lay has a field day during Lynn Camp’s 13-1 51st District victory over Barbourville.
Lay turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring once as the Lady Wildcats won their fourth game in a row while improving to 5-1 during the process.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad remained red-hot at the plate, finishing with 12 hits while scoring at least 10 runs for the fourth time this season. They scored nine runs apiece in their other two games.
Halle Mills continues to shine, delivering a home run while driving in three runs and scoring once. She also dominated on the mound, striking out 14 batters while limiting the Lady Tigers to only six hits, and limiting them to one run.
“We came out a little flat this game. We had a late night yesterday, traveled to Wayne County and didn’t get home until 11:30 p.m., but we were able to put together two big innings to help us secure the win,” Hendrix said. “We had another big night at the plate with 12 hits, including a home run over the left field fence by Halle Mills. She continues to play well in the circle, too, striking out 14.
“Katie Miller played a great defensive game and had some big hits,” she added. “It always feels good to get your first district win of the season. We are going rest up tomorrow and come back ready to play Thursday versus Williamsburg.”
Lynn Camp took control of the game early by scoring six runs in the first inning while adding another run in the second inning to make the score, 7-0.
Barbourville scored a run of its own in the top of the third before the Lady Wildcats put the game away with a run in the bottom of the third while adding five more runs in the fourth inning.
Katie Miller turned in a 2-for-4 effort for Lynn Camp while driving in two runs and scoring once. Gabriella Carollo finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Chelsea Hendrickson scored twice and drove in a run while finishing with a hit. Olivia Dozier drove in a run and finished with a hit while Jorja Carnes finished with a hit and scored twice.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Thursday at home against Williamsburg. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.