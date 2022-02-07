The South Laurel Lady Cardinals look like they are peaking at just the right time, picking up another big win on Monday night, defeating the Jackson County Lady Generals 73-49 in the 13th Region matchup.
It was the sixth straight win for South Laurel and gave them nine wins out of their last 11 games. Chris Souder’s squad has dominated their competition since having a wake up call in a loss to Corbin just over two weeks ago.
Souder said he believes his team is getting better and Monday night’s win over Jackson County was another step in the right direction.
“I felt like tonight’s game was one of our best all around games all year, especially in the third quarter,” said Souder. “We have been stressing tempo and we really got going tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals were led by the hot hand of Clara Collins and the solid play from Emily Cox on the night. Collins was tremendous from the outside, knocking down seven three-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points. Cox added 15 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Souder said that Collins and Cox are two of the big reasons the team played so well against the Lady Generals, but with 10 different players finding the scoring column on Monday, he was proud of the entire team effort.
“It was good to see Clara get hot. She had been struggling some lately shooting the ball,” said Souder. “Emily was really close to a double-double. Our bench is also playing with such energy, which just helps us all the way around.”
The game was never in question for the Lady Cardinals, who took a 17-10 lead after the first quarter. Six points from Cox in the second pushed their lead to 28-19 at the half.
The South Laurel defense was stout in the third quarter, allowing just nine Jackson County points. A trio of threes from Collins and seven points from Skeeter Mabe, extended the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 53-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jackson County gave a great effort in the fourth. Abby Gilbert scored 12 of her 17 points in the period, but South Laurel was too much to overcome, as they cruised to the 73-49 win.
Gilbert led the Lady Generals with her 17 points.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 17-8 on the season and 10-2 against regional opponents.
South Laurel 73, Jackson County 49
South Laurel 17 11 25 20 - 73
Jackson County 10 9 9 21 - 49
South Laurel (73) - Collins 21, Cox 15, Mabe 7, Sydney Barton 4, Corbin Miller 8, Gracie Turner 9, Aubrey Bundy 2, Kenlea Murray 1, Jamie Buenaventura 4, Rachel Presley 2
Jackson County (49) - Gilbert 17, Carl 9, Lakes 4, Ward 9, Marcum 2, Curry 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.