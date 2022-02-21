London, KY (40741)

Today

Windy with rain early. Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.