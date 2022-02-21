After falling behind in the first quarter, the South Laurel Cardinals put together an impressive run throughout the next three, pulling away for the 69-50 win over Whitley County in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament on Monday night.
It was a tough start for the Lady Cardinals who entered the game as the heavy favorites. Whitley County gave them their best shot early and did some damage, but Chris Souder’s squad was able to dig themselves out of their hole and storm back for the win.
Souder credited the Lady Colonels for his team’s slow start on Monday, but noted that South Laurel was not on top of their game.
“We did not play very well but some of that had something to do with Whitley County,” said Souder. “Coach Pigman had his team ready to play.”
South Laurel won both meetings between the teams during the regular season, but the Lady Colonels did not let that phase them in their biggest game of the season. Pigman said his team hung tough throughout the entire game and he was proud of their effort.
“It was tough but I am very proud of our kids. They played so hard and competed for four quarters,” said Pigman. “Hats off to South. They made big shots and had different kids step up and hit big threes.”
It was not the usual suspects for South Laurel on Monday. The Lady Cardinals got a quiet 14 points from leading scorer Clara Collins, while Rachel Presley and Skeeter Mabe led South Laurel in the win. Presley powered the Lady Cardinals with 21 points and Mabe finished with 15.
The Lady Colonels came out on fire to start the game. Marissa Douglas knocked down two big three-pointers and Kaytlyn Collier and Taylor Rice scored five points apiece, helping Whitley County to an early 17-14 lead after the first quarter.
South Laurel came back with a big response in the second quarter that really changed the course of the game. Collins and Corbin Miller each connected on two three-point shots apiece, and Presley and Mabe went to work as well, scoring five and seven points, respectively in the period. The Lady Cardinals led 41-31 at the half.
South Laurel’s defense tightened up in the second half. Whitley County connected on just three field goals in the third quarter and was too far back to make any kind of rally in the fourth. Presley put on a show in the game’s final quarter. She scored nine of her 21 points and even showed her range, knocking down a three-pointer, as the Lady Cardinals cruised to the 69-50 win.
Douglass paced the Lady Colonels with 20 points in the loss.
Souder said the entire team made plays when they needed to in order to pick up the win, and he was happy with their effort.
“We got in serious foul trouble in the first half. Corbin Miller and Jaylen Smith gave us some big minutes tonight,” said Souder. “Clara Collins, Skeeter Mabe, and Rachel Presley did the majority of scoring to get us to the second half. It is a win and we will take it.”
Pigman gave credit to his seniors on a hard fought game and season.
“It is always tough to end the season - we lose a special bunch of seniors that will be missed by everyone in our program,” said Pigman. “I thought Marissa did a nice job for us tonight. Aubree Clemens really had an impact on the game. Martina Ahumada was much better and did a nice job. Many others stepped up as well. I’m proud of my kids and staff and I love being the coach at Whitley County.”
With the loss, Whitley County’s season comes to an end. They finished the year with a record of 14-14.
South Laurel moves on to play Corbin in the finals of the 50th District Tournament on Thursday. The teams split their games this season with the Lady Redhounds winning the last matchup 55-51 back on January 19.
South Laurel 69, Whitley County 50
South Laurel 14 27 10 18 - 69
Whitley County 17 14 6 13 - 50
South Laurel (69) - Presley 21, Mabe 15, Collins 14, Miller 6, Gracie Turner 7, Emily Cox 4, Smith 2
Whitley County (50) - Douglas 20, Rice 7, Jonna Rice 7, Clemens 4, Collier 7, Michaela Brown 1, Ahumada 4
