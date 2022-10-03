CORBIN — For 61 minutes, crosstown rivals North Laurel and South Laurel were hooked up in a one-all tie in the 49th District Tournament semifinals on Monday.
But during the 62nd minute, the Lady Cardinals’ Josie Gill found the back of the net for the game-winning goal as the defending 13th Region champions remained alive with a 2-1 win over the Lady Jaguars.
“We felt like we got our feet back under us after the Somerset win and came up with a solid game plan to carry us into the post season,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “We knew North would bring a good game, but felt like our players really hustled and played with grit.”
South Laurel (10-6) will be moving on to Thursday’s title game matchup against Corbin (13-4-1), who had just beaten Whitley County, 9-2, earlier in the first semifinal matchup.
The Lady Cardinals dropped a 4-3 PK shootout loss to the Lady Redhounds back on Sept. 15, during the two teams’ only meeting.
North Laurel (5-6-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead five minutes into the contest Monday behind a goal from Makayla Mastin.
The Lady Jaguars remained ahead until the 35th minute when Belle Dotson managed to find the back of the net to tie the contest at one apiece.
The game remained a defensive battle throughout until Gill broke through, scoring the eventual game-winning goal with 18 minutes remaining.
South Laurel has now won five matches in a row against North Laurel.
