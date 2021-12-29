It was a tough outing for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals when they took on Greeneville, Tennessee, the host team of the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic.
After an impressive win over North Greeneville on Tuesday, South Laurel struggled to get much going against Greeneville, losing 73-55.
Clara Collins had another big night for the Lady Cardinals, scoring a team-high 21 points. Rachel Presley also came up big off the bench, scoring 16 points.
South Laurel fell behind in the first quarter, 16-12. In the second quarter, the Lady Cardinals managed to connect on just four field goals, falling behind 29-21 at the half.
Greeneville was in control of the game for the entire second half of the contest. They extended their lead to 48-36 after three, and cruised to the 73-55 win after putting up 25 points in the fourth quarter.
The loss drops the Lady Cardinals to 6-5 on the season. They will play one more game in Greeneville, Tenn., before heading back to Kentucky to take a few days off. They’ll get back to action on January 4, taking on Harlan County.
South Laurel 55, Greeneville, Tenn. 73
South Laurel 12 9 15 19 - 55
Greeneville 16 13 19 25 - 73
South Laurel (55) - Collins 21, Presley 16, Emily Cox 9, Corbin Miller 3, Gracie Turner 2, Gracie Hoskins 2
Greeneville (73) - Elleburg 6, Bailey 25, Carter 10, Marsh 8, Debusk 12, Shaw 11
