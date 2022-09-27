Weather Alert

...Patchy to Areas of Frost Late Tonight Into Wednesday Morning... The combination of mostly clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Some areas could see temperatures as low as freezing, especially in the more sheltered valley locations. This will lead to patchy to areas of frost formation in some of these locations. Any frost could damage or kill sensitive vegetation, so necessary precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable plants if you live in these colder prone areas.