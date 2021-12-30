After a disappointing loss on Wednesday, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals bounced back with a big win against Oak Ridge, Tennessee one day later, picking up the 59-51 win in the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic in Greeneville, Tennessee.
It was the trio of Emily Cox, Clara Collins, and Rachel Presley that powered the Lady Cardinals to the win. Cox finished with a team-high 15 points, followed by Presley with 14. Collins added 12.
Coach Chris Souder said he liked the way his team played following their loss on Wednesday, noting that the Lady Cardinals are starting to put things together as a team.
“We beat a good Oak Ridge team today. It was a very good win after a tough game versus Greeneville,” said Souder. “We are still really inconsistent in the course of the game. We are playing extremely hard and once we put everything together, we will be a good team.”
South Laurel took a big lead early in the contest. Led by Cox’s nine points in the first quarter, the Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 17-8 advantage after one. The inconsistency reared its head in the second quarter, as Oak Ridge clawed back to cut the game to one, with South Laurel clinging to a 29-28 lead at the half.
The game continued to be nip-and-tuck in the third quarter. Six points from Presley helped keep the Lady Cardinal ahead, giving them a slim 43-41 lead after three quarters played.
South Laurel showed how good of a team they could be in the fourth quarter. The defense tightened up to allow just three made field goals from Oak Ridge in the game’s final period. Five points from Presley and four more from Cox helped the Lady Cardinals come away with the 59-51 win in the end.
Souder said the purpose of playing over the holiday break was not to simply win games, but to become a better team, and he thinks his squad accomplished that.
“That is the importance of playing against top level competition in these tournaments,” said Souder. “It’s not about winning a Christmas tournament, as much as it is learning all we can about our team.”
South Laurel will return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Harlan County.
South Laurel 59, Oak Ridge 51
South Laurel 17 12 14 16 - 59
Oak Ridge 8 20 13 10 - 51
South Laurel (59) - Cox 15, Presley 14, Collins 12, Corbin Miller 3, Gracie Turner 8, Skeeter Mabe 7
Oak Ridge (51) - Strickland 1, Stewart 12, Porter 7, Clark 22, Cleveland 2, Hart 2, Johnson 4
