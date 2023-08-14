LONDON — After not having much luck of getting any of their matches in during the opening week of girls soccer play, coach Lora Rison’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals managed to play their first contest of the season on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals received identical two-goal, one-assist efforts from Josie Gill and Ella Rison to knock off visiting Pulaski County, 4-1.
The Lady Cardinals (1-0) got off to a slow start but made some adjustments at halftime to pick up the three-goal victory.
“It was finally good to get a full game in, the first week of play we had three matches scheduled, which all were canceled,” Rison said. “The first half we came out a little slow, and Pulaski had a solid game plan. During halftime we made some adjustments and were able to find our stride and the back of the net in the second half. We still have a lot of work to do, but our girls are willing to put in the time to find success this season.”
South Laurel will be back in action Thursday on the road against Southwestern before traveling to play Russell on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.