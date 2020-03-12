The South Laurel Lady Cardinals won 58-57 over Sacred Heart on Thursday in the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls' Tournament at Rupp Arena.
The KHSAA has postponed indefinitely the remainder of the tournament.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 8:26 pm
Louise H. Bryant, 93, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington. Louise was a member of Central Baptist Church. She had worked as an accountant for Naval Supply Centers. She received several awards during her career in that field, and enjoyed traveling thro…
George D. Peace Jr., 71, of Barbourville, died Monday, March 9, 2020. The husband of Barbara Matlock Peace. Funeral 1 p.m. Saturday. Burial at Barbourville Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday and prior to the funeral hour Saturday.
Janice Marie Rogers, age 83, of Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 5, 1937 in Knox County, Kentucky to the late Jack and Mildred (Brown) Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cleland "Cotton" …
