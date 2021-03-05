The South Laurel Lady Cardinals had a tough outing on Friday night, when they traveled to Pikeville to take on the Lady Panthers. South Laurel fell 77-47, in one of their worst performances of the year.
In all 10 of their losses this season, the Lady Cardinals have shown major struggles on the offensive end of the court. The 47 points scored against Pikeville on Friday was one of South Laurel’s lowest scoring outputs of the season.
Coach Chris Souder said he is concerned with his team’s poor performance this close to the postseason.
“This isn’t the ideal time to decide not to compete. Pikeville punched us early and often, and we never recovered,” said Souder. “We are running out of time to figure this out.”
The loss is the third in their last five games for South Laurel. Before that they had won eight of their last nine. With just three games left in the regular season, Souder said his team needs to figure it out in a hurry to prepare for a postseason run.
“Hopefully this time next week, we can figure this out,” said Souder. “We have to be tournament ready.”
South Laurel will take on Shelby Valley Saturday, and then face Russell County and Mercer County both on the road next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.