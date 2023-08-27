CORBIN — South Laurel had three runners finish in the top 10, which was good enough for a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational.
The Lady Cardinals were led by Rose Stanko (4th, 23:09.31), Chloe Mastin (7th, 23:29.23), and Ivy Lewis (8th, 23:57.13).
North Laurel’s Sienna Sizemore finished third place (22:51.05), but didn’t have enough runners participate for the team championship which was won by Harlan.
Local teams that competed but didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team title were Lynn Camp, and Williamsburg.
Ryan Fields placed 10th over for Williamsburg with a time of 24:11.00 while Lauren Prewitt turned in a 16th place effort (28:23.79) for Lynn Camp
Lynn Camp Invitational
Team Scores
1. Harlan County 26, 2. South Laurel 48, 3. Harlan 70, 3. Clay County 70
Lynn Camp Invitational
South Laurel Individual Results
23:09.32 - Rose Stanko - 4th place
23:29.23 - Chloe Mastin - 7th place
23:57.13 - Ivy Lewis - 8th place
28:27.71 - Hannah Tapscott - 27th place
30:25.19 - Lauren Scheithauer - 36th place
North Laurel Individual Results
22:51.05 - Sienna Sizemore - 3rd place
24:04.69 - Haiden Moses - 9th place
25:35.72 - Riley Vickers - 14th place
28:33.25 - Abigail McCowan - 29th place
Lynn Camp Individual Results
28:23.79 - Lauren Partin - 26th place
33:47.67 - Cambree Prewitt - 41st place
Williamsburg Individual Results
24:11.00 - Ryan Fields - 10th place
25:17.52 - Emaly Powers - 12th place
27:51.77 - Tatum Croley - 22nd place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.