South Laurel turned in a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational. | Photo by Darrin Spencer

 Darrin Spencer

CORBIN — South Laurel had three runners finish in the top 10, which was good enough for a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational.

The Lady Cardinals were led by Rose Stanko (4th, 23:09.31), Chloe Mastin (7th, 23:29.23), and Ivy Lewis (8th, 23:57.13).

North Laurel’s Sienna Sizemore finished third place (22:51.05), but didn’t have enough runners participate for the team championship which was won by Harlan.

Local teams that competed but didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team title were Lynn Camp, and Williamsburg.

Ryan Fields placed 10th over for Williamsburg with a time of 24:11.00 while Lauren Prewitt turned in a 16th place effort (28:23.79) for Lynn Camp

Lynn Camp Invitational

Team Scores

1. Harlan County 26, 2. South Laurel 48, 3. Harlan 70, 3. Clay County 70

Lynn Camp Invitational

South Laurel Individual Results

23:09.32 - Rose Stanko - 4th place

23:29.23 - Chloe Mastin - 7th place

23:57.13 - Ivy Lewis - 8th place

28:27.71 - Hannah Tapscott - 27th place

30:25.19 - Lauren Scheithauer - 36th place

North Laurel Individual Results

22:51.05 - Sienna Sizemore - 3rd place

24:04.69 - Haiden Moses - 9th place

25:35.72 - Riley Vickers - 14th place

28:33.25 - Abigail McCowan - 29th place

Lynn Camp Individual Results

28:23.79 - Lauren Partin - 26th place

33:47.67 - Cambree Prewitt - 41st place

Williamsburg Individual Results

24:11.00 - Ryan Fields - 10th place

25:17.52 - Emaly Powers - 12th place

27:51.77 - Tatum Croley - 22nd place

