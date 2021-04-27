1. South Laurel (10-3 overall, 8-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Cardinals were rolling until they suffered a 27-0 setback to Estill County last Friday. They responded with a nice 15-6 victory over Lynn Camp, and let’s not forget they’re the only team that hasn’t lost a game to a regional opponent. And if you’re ever in the area to watch South Laurel’s Chloe Taylor play, take up the opportunity to go. She’s one of the best players I’ve seen play the game in a long while.
2. Corbin (6-9, 4-3)
The Lady Redhounds are red-hot after starting the season with a 2-8 mark despite falling to Southwestern on Tuesday. Coach Crystal Stidham has done a great job getting Corbin back on track while the players continue to improve during the process. The Lady Redhounds have avenged some losses so far this season and will get a chance to move into the top spot if they can get a win over South Laurel next week.
3. North Laurel (7-4, 3-2)
The Lady Jaguars seemed to have turned things around after dropping games to both South Laurel and Corbin. North Laurel continues to get impressive play at the plate from junior Emily Sizemore while Maddie Dagley continues to shine in the pitcher’s circle.
4. Clay County (9-9, 3-3)
The Lady Tigers are a team you can’t overlook. They remain as one of the better offensive teams in the region.
5. Whitley County (8-8, 7-3)
The Lady Colonels have been a hard team to figure out. Once they begin to put everything together, they’re gonna be a tough team to beat.
The best of the rest ...
6. Middlesboro (9-10, 6-2)
The Lady Yellow Jackets turned in an impressive showing during the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament, winning two games before falling to Owensboro Catholic.
7. Knox Central (7-9, 5-4)
The Lady Panthers are winners of four straight and six of their last eight. Knox Central is talented, and it seems as if it is beginning to put things together.
8. Harlan County (6-2, 3-2)
The Lady Black Bears have been playing well with pitcher Kerrigan Creech shining so far this season.
9. Lynn Camp (8-7, 7-4)
The Lady Wildcats have lost four games against regional opponents while allowing 48 runs during the process. If they’re going to compete for the 51st District and 13th Region crowns, they’ve got to shore up their defensive play and pitching against the top-tier teams. Lynn Camp has been battling injuries, so let’s see how the Lady Wildcats fare the next couple of weeks.
10. Bell County (3-4, 3-3)
The Lady Bobcats were able to snap a three-game losing skid by defeating Harlan on Tuesday.
