A two-set win over the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Monday night gave the South Laurel Lady Cardinals their second straight win with just over a week left in the regular season.
It’s been a bit of a roller coaster of a season for the Lady Cardinals as of late. They started off with one of the best seasons in the 13th Region, winning 12 of their first 14 games before a five-game losing streak disrupted their season a couple of weeks ago.
Jamie Clark’s squad has been fighting through injuries and illnesses to recover from the setback, and with two consecutive wins under their belts, they just may be back on track.
Clark said he wanted to see more energy from his girls on Monday night, but he’ll take a win when he can get it.
“I felt like I was watching a game in slow motion on our end of the court,” said Clark. “Our energy wasn’t there, like usual.”
The Lady Cardinals were without one of their starting seniors and leaders in Mack Rollins and senior star Rachel Presley is still battling a shoulder injury.
It took South Laurel most of the first set to settle in and play their game. The Lady Jaguars played them to a 26-24 first set that the Lady Cardinals narrowly escaped. The second set was much better with South Laurel pulling away early and taking the set 25-19.
Clark said Caroline Pagan and Preseley led the team on offense throughout the night. Autumn Bales and Pagan kept the Lady Cardinals alive by coming up with some big plays defensively, as well. Bella Heuser made several key plays at just the right times, according to Clark.
Clark credited North Laurel for such a tough match, but said he liked to see his girls scrap out the win on Monday’s Senior Night.
“North played a really good game. They were moving really well and placing the ball well, so I definitely don’t want to take anything away from them,” said Clark. “Ultimately, I’m very happy for these girls to walk away with a win on any night, but especially their senior night. We are losing seven of them after this season. Hopefully, they can scrap out another win or two before it all comes to an end.”
