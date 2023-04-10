WILLIAMSBURG — An 11-day layoff didn’t seem to have any effect on the South Laurel Lady Cardinals during their 50th District road matchup with Williamsburg on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals began where they left off on March 30, collecting their sixth win in a row while defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 22-1, in three innings.
“The week off didn’t seem to have a negative impact,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We practiced some throughout last week to prepare for our district games this week and they came out hot from the break
“It’s always good to get district wins,” she added. “Hopefully, our momentum will continue into our next district games.”
South Laurel (6-2 overall, 1-0 vs. 50th District opponents) took advantage of 12 Williamsburg errors while outhitting the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-5), 10-0.
Madison Worley and Kenzie Williams combined to pitch a no-hitter with Worley tossing two innings and striking out three batters while Williams pitched the last inning and fanned two batters.
The Lady Cardinals scored five runs in the top of the first inning, and followed with seven runs in the second inning, and 10 runs in the third inning.
Addison Baker went 3-for-4 at the plate with four runs scored while Amara Horn finished with a hit, three RBI, and one run scored.
Emmie Rice turned in a 2-for-3 effort with an RBI while Kaylie Depew had a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Skye Lawson finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Aubree Laster finished with a hit and four runs scored.
Worley had a hit and scored twice while Morgan Jackson scored three times.
Bailey Frazier finished with two runs scored while Hannah Carnes scored once, and Williams drove in a run.
“I believe we are coming together and everyone is doing their job at the plate and in the field,” Mink said. “We still have a few things to work on but we have a lot of momentum right now and we are looking for consistency as we continue through district play.”
Kyli Monhollen scored once for Williamsburg while Gracie Strunk drove in a run.
