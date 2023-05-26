LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals took care of the job at hand while earning a berth into Friday’s 13th Region championship game after defeating Lynn Camp 10-1 on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (20-12) will be attempting to capture their first region championship since 2014, and seventh overall if they can get past the defending region championship Lady Redhounds.
The two teams have met three times this season with Corbin winning all three games, 6-4, 9-4, and 11-1, respectively.
South Laurel wasted little time taking control of its game against Lynn Camp (20-16).
The Lady Cardinals scored five runs in the first two innings before the Lady Wildcats scored a run in the top of the fourth to cut their deficit to 5-1.
South Laurel put the game out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, and one run in the bottom of the sixth.
Kenzie Williams got the job done in the pitcher’s circle, pitching five innings, allowing only three hits, and one earned run while striking out eight batters.
Addison Baker led the way at the plate with a 4-fo-5 effort while delivering two doubles, an RBI, and three runs scored. Skye Lawson was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and one run scored while Hannah Carnes turned in a 2-for-4 effort while driving in a run and scoring twice. Amara Horn collected a hit, two RBI, and scored once while Morgan Jackson finished with a hit, and an RBI. Aubree Laster had a hit and scored twice, while Bailey Frazier and Kenzie Williams each had a hit apiece
Lynn Camp’s Jorja Carnes took the loss, surrendering 13 hits, and six earned runs while striking out six batters.
Emma Burnette led the Lady Wildcats with a hit, and an RBI while Julie Moore finished with a hit and a run scored. Cambree Prewitt also had a hit.
