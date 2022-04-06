FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA — After starting off with two straight wins in this week’s Softball Beach Bash, Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals have now dropped two in a row after falling to Franklin Simpson on Wednesday, 11-1.
For the second consecutive day, South Laurel’s bats struggled. After being shut out on Tuesday, the Lady Cardinals (4-8) managed only six hits in Wednesday’s 10-run setback.
Mink’s squad also committed three errors which led to six unearned runs.
South Laurel scored a run in the top of the first inning after Addison Baker’s run-scoring fielder’s choice scored Aubrey Bundy.
It was all Franklin Simpson after that.
The Lady Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the first while adding two more runs in the third inning before sealing the win with an eight-run fifth inning.
Jaylyn Lewis and Makayla Blair led the Lady Cardinals with two hits apiece while Madison Worley and Bailey Frazier each finished with a hit apiece.
South Laurel will be back in action at 9 a.m. Thursday against Bethlehem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.