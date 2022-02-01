The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up another district win when they took on the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, coming away with a 59-10 victory in the 50th District matchup.
The win gave the Lady Cardinals their fourth in a row and made them winners of seven of their last nine games. For Williamsburg, it meant their second straight district loss, after picking up a 59-37 win over Burgin last weekend.
Coach Chris Souder was able to play every player in the scorebook on Tuesday in the 49-point win, with all 12 players finding the scoring column. Emily Cox led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 14 points on the night. Clara Collins added 11 points, while Rachel Presley finished the game with 10 points.
It was a dominant performance from the start for South Laurel. They took a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, then went up 33-4 at the half. Corbin Miller and Jaylen Smith each scored three points for the Lady Cardinals in the second quarter.
After extending their lead to 47-6 at the end of the third quarter, South Laurel got four points from Sydney Blanton, Maci Messer, and Jamie Buenaventura all in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Cardinals cruised to the 59-10 win.
Williamsburg was led in scoring by Raegan White and Alexis Wilson who scored four points apiece.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals improved to 15-8 on the season and 3-1 in district play. They are tied with Corbin for the top-seed in the district, with each team having to play Whitley County one last time this season. The Lady Colonels could help spoil the No. 1 seed for one of the teams.
South Laurel will return to the court on Friday, traveling to take on Whitley County. Williamsburg will travel to take on the Lynn Camp Wildcats on the same day.
South Laurel 59, Williamsburg 10
South Laurel 15 17 14 12 - 59
Williamsburg 4 0 2 4 - 10
South Laurel (59) - Cox 14, Collins 11, Presley 10, Blanton 4, Miller 3, Messer 4, Gracie Turner 2, Aubrey Bundy 2, Kenlea Murray 1, Buenaventura 4, Smith 3, Mabe 1
Williamsburg (10) - White 4, Wilson 4, Evans 1
