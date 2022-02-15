LONDON — The two-time defending 13th Region champion South Laurel Lady Cardinals are red-hot, extending their season-best win streak to eight games after blowing out Rockcastle County on Tuesday, 55-27.
The Lady Cardinals (19-8) turned in one of their best defensive efforts, limiting the Lady Rockets to their lowest offensive output of the season.
South Laurel built a 15-4 lead entering the second quarter and led 33-9 at halftime before taking a commanding 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It was another good team win at the right time, and another solid defensive game on senior night,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Gracie Turner had a really good night with 20 points. Senior Night sometimes is hard to focus but I felt our kids really were ready to play. Hopefully we are rounding into shape at the correct time. I guess we will know sooner than later.”
Gracie Turner turned in a 20-point scoring effort while Skeeter Mabe added 12 points and Rachel Presley finished with eight points.
South Laurel will be tested at home Friday as 12th Region power Danville pays a visit to the Cardinals’ Nest.
South Laurel 55, Rockcastle County 27
Rockcastle Co. 4 5 5 13 27
South Laurel 15 18 15 7 55
Rockcastle County (27) — Burdette 2, Coffey 2, King 4, Smith 4, Cash 1, Deleon 4, Shearer 10.
South Laurel (55) — Collins 6, Miller 3, Turner 20, Cox 4, Smith 2, Presley 8, Mabe 12.
