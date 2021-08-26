CORBIN — South Laurel is four minutes and 53 seconds away from securing the 49th District’s top seed for the first time in six years if Jeremy Howard's squad can hold on to their 3-1 lead against Corbin.
The game was halted by lightning Thursday night and will be finished on Monday, Sept. 13.
The Lady Cardinals fell behind early before scoring three unanswered goals while both teams had to also deal with Mother Nature.
Corbin got on the scoreboard during the 36th minute behind a goal from Caroline Steely as the Lady Redhounds took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
South Laurel came out in the second half and looked like a different team as Ella Rison’s goal 13 minutes into the second half tied things up at one apiece.
The first lightning delay came at the 58th minute and after the teams were allowed back on the field, Ashlyn Davis scored 13 minutes later to give South Laurel a 2-1 advantage. The Lady Cardinals added another goal minutes later pushed their advantage to 3-1.
The game was then postponed with 4:53 remaining in the second half.
