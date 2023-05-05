WILLIAMSBURG — Casey Kysar turned in a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead Williamsburg past Bell County with a 12-5 win.
The Yellow Jackets are now standing at .500 (13-13) for the season while winning their third game in a row. They have outscored their opponents, 46-12, during the three-game stretch.
“Good win for us,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I thought we did a lot of stuff right as a team today. We seen a lot of pitches and hit the ball extremely well for the most part. The kids played aggressive and moved on the bases like needed.
“I thought McFarland looked good on the mound followed by Walker who closed it up,” he added. “All in all, great team effort and victory.”
Clayton McFarland pitched 4 2/3 of an inning to get the win while allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He also struck out three batters.
Landon Walker got the save, pitching 2 1/3 of an inning while scattering two hits and striking out two batters.
Kysar wasn’t the only Yellow Jacket that had a good showing swinging the bat.
Sydney Bowen connected on a home run while collecting two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Henry Bowling finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored while Isaiah Sizemore had two hits and two RBI.
Drew Damron also had two hits and he scored once. Connor Faulkner delivered a hit, and two RBI while Braydn Hopkins had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Walker finished with a hit, and John David scored once.
