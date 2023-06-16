HAZARD — Despite delivering 25 hits, the Corbin 7U All-Stars dropped a 16-11 decision to the Knox County All-Stars on Friday.
Corbin led 4-2 after two innings of play before Knox County got hot, scoring five runs in the third inning to take a 7-4 edge.
Corbin trailed 11-5 entering the fifth inning before tying the game with six runs. Knox County wrapped up the win with five more runs.
Can Hedrick led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while delivering a home run, and driving in three runs. He also scored two times. Brooklyn Sizemore had three hits, and two RBI while Kam Freeman finished with three hits, and one RBI. Bronson Harrell was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and a run scored while Lincoln Baker, and Cooper Baker each finished with three hits, and two runs scored apiece. Lincoln Davis had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Jace Lambdin finished with two hits, and two runs scored. Camille Freeman totaled two hits while Harrison Robinson delivered a hit, two RBI, and scored once.
