BARBOURVILLE — Whitley County committed nine errors which led to six unearned runs during its 10-5 loss to Knox Central on Monday.
The Lady Colonels’ (4-12) miscues proved to be key again, and something they couldn’t overcome despite taking an early 3-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning.
Knox Central (3-6) scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning while adding two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-3 lead.
Whitley County responded with two runs in the fifth inning but the Lady Panthers added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to snap their three-game losing skid.
“We simply cannot continue to make as many errors as we have been making,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Our hitting isn’t where we want or need it to be, but our defense isn’t helping us at all.”
Knox Central pitcher Savannah Thacker got the win, going all seven innings while allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
Jayme Swafford connected with a home run in the win while finishing with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Sydney Grubb was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Hannah Melton went 2-for-4 for the Lady Panthers with two RBI and two runs scored.
Ryleigh Petrey led the Lady Colonels with a 2-for-4 effort. She drove in two runs and scored twice while Amber Brown had two hits and scored three times.
Morgan Huddleston finished with one hit and two RBI while Adalee Johnson turned in a 1-for-3 effort with one RBI. Jayden Barton had a hit.
Mackenzie Lunsford took the loss, pitching a complete game while allowing 10 hits and four earned runs. She struck out seven batters.
Thursday’s Games
Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels dropped a doubleheader to Cumberland County on Thursday, losing the first game, 4-2, before dropping the second contest, 10-3.
The Lady Colonels are now 4-11, and will be back in action Friday at 12:30 p.m. at home against Montgomery County.
Game Two: Cumberland County 10, Whitley County 3
Big innings proved to be Whitley County’s downfall in its matchup against the Lady Panthers.
Cumberland County scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Lady Colonels answered with a three-run sixth inning before Cumberland County wrapped up the win with a five-run seventh inning to make the score, 10-3.
Jayden Barton led Whitley County with two hits and two RBI at the plate while Adalee Johnson finished with two hits and one run scored.
Amber Brown also had two hits while Ryleigh Petrey and Chandra Price each had one hit apiece. Price also scored a run while Mackenzie Lunsford drove in a run.
Kara Canada started the game and lasted three and two/thirds of an inning. She allowed six hits and two earned runs while fanning two batters.
Caylee Singleton tossed three and one/thirds of an inning. She scattered four hits, and allowed two earned runs, and finished with four strikeouts.
Game One: Cumberland County 4, Whitley County 2
The Lady Colonels fell behind three runs after five innings of play and never recovered, losing to Cumberland County, 4-2.
Mackenzie Lunsford took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, pitching seven innings while allowing seven hits and three earned runs. She finished with two strikeouts.
Charley Chaney finished 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI while Amber Brown and Chandra Price each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Adalee Johnson also had a hit in the loss.
