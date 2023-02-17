BARBOURVILLE — Two 13th Region heavyweights battled on Friday with Knox Central handing defending 13th Region champion Corbin a 74-66 loss.
Sophomore Halle Collins led the way again with 37 points, 19 rebounds, four steals, and two assists. She now has 26 double-doubles on the season as the Lady Panthers improved to 21-5 overall, and 12-1 against 13th Region opponents.
The Lady Redhounds will enter postseason play winning three of their last seven games. They have losses to Knox Central, Bowling Green, Franklin County, and North Laurel. Corbin’s record now stands at 19-9, and 11-2 overall.
Collins scored six points in the first quarter which helped the Lady Panthers grab an early 12-6 lead.
Corbin responded with 26 points in the second quarter as Kallie Housley scored seven points while Raegan Walker added six points to give the Lady Redhounds a 32-29 edge at halftime.
Corbin’s lead grew to 50-45 entering the fourth quarter after Housley added seven more points while Kylie Clem scored four points.
Collins caught fire in the final eight minutes, scoring 13 points while hitting 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Sydnee Hurst hit a huge 3-pointer while adding five points as well. Knox Central outscored the Lady Redhounds, 29-16, during the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Timberly Fredrick joined Collins in double figures with 15 points. She hit five 3-pointers while the Lady Panthers finished the game hitting 19-of-22 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Housley led Corbin with 21 points while Walker added 13 points, and Izzy Walker scored 11 points. Clem finished with 10 points.
The Lady Redhounds finished the game hitting 14-of-19 free throw attempts.
Corbin will play Williamsburg Monday at 6 p.m. during semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament. The two teams have met twice with the Lady Redhounds winning both contests, 65-26, and 62-35, respectively.
Knox Central faces Barbourville in 51st District Tournament semifinal action on Monday at 6 p.m.
