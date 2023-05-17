BARBOURVILLE — Knox Central freshman Zack Carroll tossed a no-hitter while his Panthers clinched a berth into the 13th Region Baseball Tournament with an easy, 15-0, win over Lynn Camp on Wednesday.
Carroll was dominant on the mound, allowing only two base runners during the four-inning game while striking out eight batters.
Knox Central scored early and often against the Wildcats (5-23), taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning before adding six runs in the second inning, five runs in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning.
Casey Bright led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once.
Austin Bargo was a perfect 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored while Brady Engle turned in a 2-for-2 effort with two RBI and four runs scored.
Hayden Melton collected a hit and drove in two runs while Carroll scored twice.
Steve Partin and Jaden Broughton each scored once apiece in the win.
TJ Mills took the loss for Lynn Camp, allowing three hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Micah Engle pitched 1 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits and five earned runs while striking out two batters.
Nick Sanders pitched 2/3 of an inning while allowing two hits and three earned runs. He finished with two strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.