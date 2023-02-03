BARBOURVILLE — Knox Central managed to lock up the 51st District’s top seed by cruising past Lynn Camp with a 69-27 win.
The Lady Panthers (15-4 overall, 3-0 vs. 51st District opponents) built a 23-4 cushion in the first quarter, and led 49-14 while never looking back.
The Lady Wildcats (4-19, 1-2) entered the game with hopes of building off their win over Barbourville, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“We struggled with taking care of the ball in the half court against their aggressive defensive sets,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “We also struggled to end defensive possessions with rebounds which came from lack of boxing out and tracking the ball off the rim.
“We also didn't get a lot of the shot opportunities that we did get to fall,” he added. “We must rebound quickly after tonight and be ready for Williamsburg at home tomorrow.”
Halle Collins led Knox Central with 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals while Timberly Frederick hit three 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points McKenzie Hensley and Reagan Jones each scored six points apiece.
Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp with nine points while Alissa Crumpler finishing with five points.
The Lady Wildcats will host Williamsburg Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the Lady Panthers will host Rockcastle County Monday at 7:30 p.m.
