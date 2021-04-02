Hall of Fame

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame will have two induction ceremonies in 2021 at the State Theatre and have several other activities planned throughout the year in its promotion basketball in the commonwealth.

The 2020 class will be inducted on May 15 and the 2021 class follows on July 24.

COVID kept last year’s class from being inducted.

Several other planned events include the Glory Road project where the following gymnasiums throughout the state will be recognized.

  • Ashland High School Gymnasium

  • Dunbar High School Gymnasium

  • Monticello High School Gymnasium

  • Sports Center, Owensboro, Kentucky

  • T.K. Stone, Elizabethtown High School Gymnasium

Heritage games between longtime rivalries and other regional designated games to promote basketball regionally are also being schedule.

The Heritage schedule includes:

  • Dunbar – Central / February 2022

  • Paintsville – Pikeville TBA

  • Monticello – Somerset TBA

  • Ashland – Clark County TBA

  • Lexington Catholic – Covington Catholic TB

Ken Trivette, KHSBHF Board Chairman, said 2021 offers the time frame to bring the Hall of Fame to the schools, communities and fans that made the sport successful over the years.

2020 CLASS

Ellis Johnson, Ashland High School, 1929

Todd Tackett, Paintsville High School, 1998

Wesley Cox, Male High School, 1973 

Coy Creason, Brewers High School, 1948

Kim Denkins, Nicholas County High School, 1994

James “Joe” Hamilton, Dunbar High School, 1966

Durand “Rudy” Macklin, Shawnee High School, 1976

Ronnie Lyons, Mason County High School, 1970

Connie Goins, Franklin County High School, 1982

Clarence Glover, Caverna High School, 1967

Coach Patrick Payne, Hazard High School, 1926-1946

Coach Bill Mike Runyon, Paintsville High School, 1983-2008, 2013-2016

Coach Bob Tripure, Lexington Henry Clay, Lexington Catholic, 1984-1999

2021 CLASS

Frank Selvy, Corbin High School, 1950

Coach Rodney Woods, Wayne County High School, 1987-Active

Derek Anderson, Doss High School,1992

Pat Tallent, Maytown High School, 1971

Clarence Wilson, Horse Cave High School, 1945

Coach Bill Brown, Southern High School, 1976-1995

Bob Mulcahy, Lafayette High School, 1950    

Dirk Minnifield, Lafayette High School, 1979

Sara Beth Hammond, Rockcastle County High School, 2011

Barney Thweatt, Brewers High School, 1948

Coach Tim Riley, Warren Central High School, 1990-Active

Sarah Elliott Cannon, Jackson County High School, 2004

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you