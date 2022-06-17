HAZARD — The Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars cruised to an easy first-round victory over the North Laurel All-Stars by picking up a 14-3 win in four innings on Friday.
Corbin scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Michael Campbell’s squad added four more runs in the third inning and scored six runs in the fourth inning to wrap up the 11-run win.
North Laurel scored a run in each of the first three innings while managing 14 hits. Corbin finished with 23 hits.
Kadie Carmichael led the way with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while delivering a home run, and five Arabic. She also scored twice. Colton Campbell turned in a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring three times. Cash Mills delivered a home run while finishing with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Eli Baker turned in a 2-for-2 effort with an RBI, and two runs scored while Bentley Taylor, Ryder Hedrick, and Kash Woltereck each delivered two hits, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Ben Stevens finished with two hits, and an RBI while David Whitaker finished with two hits. Tra Breeding and Noah Norvell each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Keaton Bales, and Gunner Sizemore both finished with a hit apiece.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. against Leslie County while North Laurel will play either South Laurel, Pulaski County, or Hazard-Perry on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
