MCKEE — Just a week ago, Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats had a close call against Jackson County, slipping by with a 3-1 win.
Things were easier during Monday’s matchup between the two teams as Lynn Camp (9-8) rolled to its fifth straight victory, defeating the Lady Generals (5-5), 14-3.
The Lady Wildcats seem to be firing on all cylinders after capturing their second consecutive 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch championship last week.
“Very proud of my girls,” Hendrix said. “We are hitting the ball really well. Julie Moore was perfect at the plate and several other players got multiple hits. Jorja Carnes pitched a great game, moving her locations and speeds, and was able to shut them down. She had very good defensive behind her tonight as well. We’ve picked up a lot of momentum since coming back from the back and I hope it continues throughout the season.”
Jorja Carnes got the win, tossing five innings while allowing only four hits and two earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Lynn Camp struck first with two runs in the first inning before putting the game away with six runs in the third and fourth innings.
Julie Moore turned in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Chelsea Hendrickson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Lily Henize had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored.
Lauren Partin finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Cambree Prewitt collected a hit, two RBI, and scored once.
Carnes had two hits and scored twice while Emma Burnette finished with a hit and two RBI.
Blakelynn led Jackson County with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Madison Parrett, L. Brockman, and Candice Williams each finished with a hit apiece.
