LEXINGTON — Corbin senior Jonah Black participated in the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships' Boys 100-meter butterfly and placed 15th overall, the best finish at a state meet in Corbin High School's swim team history.
Black’s 15th-place effort earned Corbin two points at the state meet. He finished with a time of 53.42.
Corbin’s Jason Killion also set a school record in the 100-meter breaststroke. The 200-meter free relay team (Peyton Anderson, Jonah Black, Shane Razmus, and Jason Killian) impressed during their stay in the state swim meet.
“It was an incredible end to an unbelievable year, Corbin coach Ashley Hart said. “Jonah became the first swimmer in Corbin history to qualify for finals at a high school state meet. He finished 15th in the state in the 100 butterfly. Jonah also had a strong finish in the 500 freestyle at the state meet.
“Jason Killian also had an outstanding meet setting school records in both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke,” she added. “The boys 200 free relay team made up of Peyton Anderson, Jonah Black, Shane Razmus, and Jason Killian finished in
the top 20 in the state. This relay team also set another school record. We are so proud of the team and these boys for the amazing season.”
