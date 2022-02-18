LEXINGTON — Corbin senior Jonah Black participated in the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships' Boys 100 meter butterfly and placed 15th overall, the best finish at a state meet in Corbin High School's swim team history.
Black’s 15th-place effort earned Corbin two points at the state meet. He finished with a time of 53.42.
St. Xavier’s Charlie Crush won the event with a time of 47.49.
Corbin’s Jason Killian also set a school record for the 100 meter breast stroke. A complete story will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
