LEXINGTON — Corbin senior Jonah Black participated in the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships' Boys 100 meter butterfly and placed 15th overall, the best finish at a state meet in Corbin High School's swim team history.

Black’s 15th-place effort earned Corbin two points at the state meet. He finished with a time of 53.42.

St. Xavier’s Charlie Crush won the event with a time of 47.49.

Corbin’s Jason Killian also set a school record for the 100 meter breast stroke. A complete story will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.

