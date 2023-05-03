PINEVILLE — Whitley County picked up one of its biggest wins of the season, rallying to score four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Pineville, 8-5.
Jadynn Johnson connected on a grand slam with one out that put her team up for good.
Both teams had been playing well entering the game with the Lady Colonels (10-19) collecting 10 hits and six extra base hits off Lady Mountain Lion Rachel Howard, who had been dominating in the pitcher’s circle of late. She finished with 15 strikeouts but MacKenzie Lunsford recorded one of her biggest wins by tossing a complete game while allowing only five hits and two earned runs, and finishing with five strikeouts.
“I cannot express how proud I am of these girls for their grit and determination,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We struggled a little more on defense tonight than I would like, but the girls made up for it with the bats. Again it was an all-around solid team effort from pitching, catching, defense and offense. These girls never gave up and it paid off.”
Pineville (8-6) took a 5-4 lead into the seventh inning before the Lady Colonels rallied to get the win.
Whitley County, who has now won a season-best three games in a row, was led in hitting by Ryleigh Petrey once again, who finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored.
Morgan Huddleston had two hits and one RBI while Johnson finished with a grand slam, four RBI, and one run scored.
Kara Canada had two hits and an RBI while Payton Hurst collected a hit and scored once. Amber Brown finished with a hit and two runs scored. Adalee Johnson also scored in the win.
Addison Slone led Pineville with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while McKenzie Laws finished with an RBI and a hit. Baileigh Bargo had a hit and scored twice while Gracie Collett had a hit, and McKenzie Widener finished with a run scored.
