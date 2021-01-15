MCKEE — North Laurel’s high-scoring antics continued during Friday’s 49th District matchup with Jackson County.
The Jaguars entered the game averaging 97.6 points per contest, and were almost right on target with their 98-59 blowout victory over Jackson County.
North Laurel (4-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 49th District opponents) was led by Reed Sheppard’s 34-point, six-rebound, and nine-assist effort but it was the play of Ryan Davidson that caught Valentine’s eye. Davidson scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the 39-point victory.
“We are very excited to get a district win in the road,” he said. “I knew our guys would be ready to go. Jackson County played hard and made things tough on us all night. The tempo was a little slower than what we saw the first three games this season.
“I thought our guys adjusted well,” he added. “I was really proud of Ryan Davidson’s performance tonight with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He was the difference in tonight’s game.”
Brody Brock also finished in double figures with 12 points while North Laurel shot 34-of-64 from the floor, including a 12-of-32 from 3-point range.
The Jaguars led 28-17 at the end of the first quarter and 56-29 at halftime. North Laurel’s lead grew to 80-49 entering the fourth quarter.
