A big day at the plate gave the North Laurel Jaguars a win in their first game of the season, defeating Garrard County 12-6 at home on Tuesday night.
While Garrard County seemed to be on their way to a win early in the matchup, the Jaguars battled back to put together strong runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the win.
North Laurel had 10 hits in the win. Will Hellard led the Jaguars with a double, a single, and two runs batted in. Noah Rash also added a double and a single. Eli Sizemore had one double and two runs batted in, while Chase Keen and Caynan Sizemore each had two singles. Gavin Hurst also added a single. Corey Broughton drove in two runs, while Hurt drove in one.
Coach Darren McWhorter said that he saw some good things from his team at the plate, but also some things they need to do better, as well.
“Hitting was a mix. We had some good at-bats, but we need to recognize offspeed pitches out of the strike zone better,” said McWhorter. “That will come with more plate appearances. Overall, I was pleased with the win, but we have room for improvement.”
The trio of Blaize Jones, Austin Smith, and Eli Sizemore split time on the mound for the Jaguars. Smith took the win while pitching three innings, allowing four hits and one earned run, and striking out five batters. Jones also pitched for three innings, allowing two hits and one earned run, while striking out four. Eli Sizemore went for one inning on the mound, striking out all three batters.
McWhorter said that he thought his pitchers threw the ball well against Garrard, but too many errors led to runs. The Jaguars had five errors in the win.
“It’s always good to get a win in your season opener,” said McWhorter. “I thought our pitchers threw wll. We only had three walks, so it was errors that led to the runs.”
Garrard County took a 2-0 lead to start the game, and North Laurel responded with a run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 2-1. The Golden Lions scored their third run n the top of the third, but North Laurel tied the game in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs.
With the game tied at 3-3, Garrard added two more runs in the top of the fifth, going up 5-3. That’s when the North Laurel offense exploded.
Keen and Rush both singled to start the bottom of the fifth inning. Garrard County walked the next two batters to bring a run in for North Laurel and cut the lead to 5-4. Rush scored on the next at-bat, and Hellard scored on a single from Caynan Sizemore to put the Jaguars ahead 6-5. Eli Sizemore doubled on the next at-bat to bring home two runs and give North Laurel the 8-5 lead.
The Golden Lions scored one more run in the top of the sixth, but the Jaguars added four more, as they cruised to the 12-6 win.
North Laurel will return to action on Friday, taking on South Laurel, and follow up with a game against Perry Central on Saturday.
