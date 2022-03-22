It was a tough night for the North Laurel Jaguars when they hosted the Madison Central Indians, falling 7-0 in their second loss of the season.
The result came after a long night at the plate for the Jaguars. North Laurel entered the night averaging over 11 runs per game, but managed to squeeze out seven hits on the night, leaving eight different runners stranded on base.
Eli Sizemore led the Jaguars at the plate with a triple and a single. Corey Broughton added two singles, while Chase Keen, Walt Hellard, and Kyler Elza each finished the night with a single apiece.
Sizemore was also on the mound for the first five innings of the matchup. He allowed six hits and gave up no earned runs, while striking out three batters. Broughton came on in relief, scattering four hits, giving up one earned run, and also striking out three.
Madison Central got their start in the second inning, scoring three runs in the top of the second to take an early 3-0 lead. They added another run in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 4-0.
The Indians maintained their four-run lead until the top of the seventh inning when they added three more runs to go ahead 7-0.
North Laurel failed to bring any runners home, as Madison Central took the game in the 7-0 shutout.
With the loss, the Jaguars are now 3-2 on the season. They will return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Hazard.
