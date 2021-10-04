A scoring barrage from the North Laurel Jaguars was too much for their crosstown rivals South Laurel to endure, as the Jaguars powered their way to a 6-0 win in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament on Monday night.
It was the second time the two teams met this season. They opened the year with South Laurel taking a 4-1 win. North Laurel’s improvement throughout the year was evident on Monday night, as the shutout win put an end to the Cardinals’ season and gave the Jaguars a berth to the 13th Region tournament.
Coach David Broyles said he thought his team was able to take control of the game early, putting together a complete game effort on both ends of the field.
“I thought we came out a little nervous tonight, but we were able to settle in after about five minutes. At that point, we took control of the game,” said Broyles. “I felt that we controlled the game with our pressure and played well tonight, offensively and defensively.”
The Jaguars were able to put two goals on the board early and took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Jackson McCowan headed in a corner kick from Shaun Richardson for North Laurel’s first goal of the game. McCowan later found Brayden Cassidy for a goal just a couple of minutes later, giving the Jaguars the early lead.
In the second half, North Laurel came out even stronger. Grant Abner scored on an assist from Cassidy to put the Jaguars up 3-0. Cassidy scored his second goal of the night midway through the half on a pass from Gab Steely to extend the lead to 4-0, then Cassidy found Steely just a few minutes later to make the score 5-0.
To round out the scoring on the night, Zachary Crouch increased the North Laurel lead to 6-0 on a pass from Robinson for the final goal of the night. To add to the dominance on offense, goalkeeper Henry Chappell turned in a flawless performance, shutting out the Cardinals.
Broyles said his team has continued to improve throughout the season and he is excited to see how they perform in the district championship on Wednesday.
“This team has grown as the season has progressed. We’ve dealt with injuries and illness throughout the season, but we are finally healthy as a team and it showed tonight,” said Broyles. “Now we will get ready for our toughest opponent in the district championship on Wednesday.”
