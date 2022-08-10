LONDON — North Laurel’s boys soccer team’s season-opener was one to remember.
The Jaguars dug themselves a 3-0 hole before rallying in the second half, scoring three goals to finish with a 3-3 outcome against Scott County.
North Laurel’s Jaxon Jacobs, Seth Miller and Tanner Broyles each scored a goal apiece while assists were from Tanner Broyles and Jackson McCowan. Keeper Aiden Ebersole recorded 11 saves.
North Laurel fought to a one-all tie in jayvee action as well with Reilly Stuber scoring the lone goal while Zach Jacobs got the assist.
The Jaguars will be back in action Thursday on the road at 6 p.m. against Perry County Central.
