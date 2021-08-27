JACKSON — North Laurel coach Chris Larkey could have taken the easy way out this week, and take a forfeit win thanks to a COVID-19 cancellation by Marion County, but he decided to continue to challenge his young Jaguars by scheduling Breathitt County, and his team answered the bell.
Led by a stellar defensive effort and an impressive offensive attack, North Laurel managed to make the long trek to face the Bobcats and came away with a convincing 34-12 win.
After seeing its offense stall at Breathitt County’s 34-yard line, North Laurel was able to contain the Bobcat defense thanks to an interception by the Jaguars’ Christian Larkey at North Laurel’s 40-yard line.
The Jaguars failed to take advantage on their ensuing possession but a sack by Jayce Hacker forced Breathitt County to punt the ball with under four minutes left in the first quarter.
North Laurel finally found the end zone on its third offensive possession. Jacob Bowman broke loose for a 13-yard run while quarterback Tucker Warren found a hole in the middle of the Bobcat defense and raced 28 yards to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
North Laurel was driving to begin the second quarter but a fumble at Breathitt County’s 26-yard line ended the Jaguars’ scoring threat.
Chris Larkey’s squad extended its lead to 14-0 in the second quarter as Bowman’s 10-yard touchdown run capped off a 50-yard drive at the 4:46 mark.
The Bobcats scored their first touchdown on a 3rd and 18 situation with Dillon Stacy’s 28-yard pass to Skyler Collins with 1:54 left, cutting their deficit to 14-6.
North Laurel added some breathing room two minutes into the second half.
The Jaguars forced a punt and scored on their next offensive play, a five-yard touchdown run by Christian Larkey, giving North Laurel a 21-6 advantage.
North Laurel put itself in good position to score again after a sack by Jack Chappell on fourth down set the Jaguars up at the Bobcats’ 30-yard line.
Warren added a 30-yard touchdown run on the next play, increasing North Laurel’s lead to 27-6 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
After recovering the ball on the ensuing kickoff, the Jaguars scored three plays later as Warren’s pass from seven yards out was caught by Christian Larkey in the end zone as North Laurel’s lead grew to 34-6 at the 4:51 mark. The Jaguars followed the score by inserting the junior varsity squad as Breathitt County added one final score in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.