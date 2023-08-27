CORBIN — North Laurel started the cross country season off right, capturing first place honors in Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational, finishing with 17 points. South Laurel turned in a fourth place finish with 106 points. Lynn Camp, and Williamsburg also competed in the event but didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team title.
North Laurel had four runners finish in the top 10 and was led by Colton Nantz, who placed second with a time of 19:08.38. Josh Hoskins (3rd, 19:19.89), Xander Harris (5th, 19:31.97) and Jace King (7th, 19:42.02) each finished in the top 10 while Jackson Storm finished 12th with a time of 19:42.02.
South Laurel had one runner finish in the top 10 with Austin White (20:0.03) placing ninth.
Local teams that competed but didn’t field another to compete for the team title were Lynn Camp, and Williamsburg.
Tate Mills led the Wildcats, finishing 19th with a time of 21:11.40 while Henry Bowling led the Yellow Jackets with a 10th place effort with a time of 20:11.44.
Lynn Camp Invitational
Team Scores
1. North Laurel 17, 2. Harlan County 64, 3. Leslie County 96, 4. South Laurel 106, 5. Madison Southern 123, 6. Harlan 128.
Lynn Camp Invitational
North Laurel Individual Results
19:08.48 - Colton Nantz - 2nd place
19:19.89 - Josh Hoskins - 3rd place
19:31.97 - Xander Harris - 5th place
19:42.02 - Jace King - 7th place
20:21.87 - Jackson Storm - 12th place
21:01.01 - Trenton Pool - 16th place
21:04.62 - Noah Hampton - 17th place
21:25.22 - Noah Blake Elza - 22nd place
21:41.18 - Jasper Binder - 23rd place
22:35.32 - Noah Hamm - 33rd place
22:56.47 - Patrick Garrison - 37th place
23:53.87 - Jaren Edwards - 44th place
South Laurel Individual Results
20:04.03 - Austin White - 9th place
22:23.64 - Riley Lewis - 31st place
22:28.50 - Landon Alexander - 32nd place
24:03.89 - Dominic Lanham - 45th place
26:08.03 - Andrew Hurley - 53rd place
26:42.34 - Riley Spitser - 57th place
27:14.11 - Seth Dotson - 60th place
29:34.66 - Jacob Farler - 65th place
Lynn Camp Individual Results
21:11.40 - Tate Mills - 19th place
21:24.69 - Ian Agosto - 21st place
23:10.77 - Clayton White - 41st place
23:27.40 - Zach Swinson - 42nd place
Williamsburg Individual Results
20:11.44 - Henry Bowling - 10th place
20:16.87 - Zaden Housekeeper - 11th place
26:39.49 - Pascual White - 55th place
29:12.10 - Caleb Nichols - 64th place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.