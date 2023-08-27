CORBIN — North Laurel started the cross country season off right, capturing first place honors in Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational, finishing with 17 points. South Laurel turned in a fourth place finish with 106 points. Lynn Camp, and Williamsburg also competed in the event but didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team title.

North Laurel had four runners finish in the top 10 and was led by Colton Nantz, who placed second with a time of 19:08.38. Josh Hoskins (3rd, 19:19.89), Xander Harris (5th, 19:31.97) and Jace King (7th, 19:42.02) each finished in the top 10 while Jackson Storm finished 12th with a time of 19:42.02.

South Laurel had one runner finish in the top 10 with Austin White (20:0.03) placing ninth.

Local teams that competed but didn’t field another to compete for the team title were Lynn Camp, and Williamsburg.

Tate Mills led the Wildcats, finishing 19th with a time of 21:11.40 while Henry Bowling led the Yellow Jackets with a 10th place effort with a time of 20:11.44.

Lynn Camp Invitational

Team Scores

1. North Laurel 17, 2. Harlan County 64, 3. Leslie County 96, 4. South Laurel 106, 5. Madison Southern 123, 6. Harlan 128.

North Laurel Individual Results

19:08.48 - Colton Nantz - 2nd place

19:19.89 - Josh Hoskins - 3rd place

19:31.97 - Xander Harris - 5th place

19:42.02 - Jace King - 7th place

20:21.87 - Jackson Storm - 12th place

21:01.01 - Trenton Pool - 16th place

21:04.62 - Noah Hampton - 17th place

21:25.22 - Noah Blake Elza - 22nd place

21:41.18 - Jasper Binder - 23rd place

22:35.32 - Noah Hamm - 33rd place

22:56.47 - Patrick Garrison - 37th place

23:53.87 - Jaren Edwards - 44th place

South Laurel Individual Results

20:04.03 - Austin White - 9th place

22:23.64 - Riley Lewis - 31st place

22:28.50 - Landon Alexander - 32nd place

24:03.89 - Dominic Lanham - 45th place

26:08.03 - Andrew Hurley - 53rd place

26:42.34 - Riley Spitser - 57th place

27:14.11 - Seth Dotson - 60th place

29:34.66 - Jacob Farler - 65th place

Lynn Camp Individual Results

21:11.40 - Tate Mills - 19th place

21:24.69 - Ian Agosto - 21st place

23:10.77 - Clayton White - 41st place

23:27.40 - Zach Swinson - 42nd place

Williamsburg Individual Results

20:11.44 - Henry Bowling - 10th place

20:16.87 - Zaden Housekeeper - 11th place

26:39.49 - Pascual White - 55th place

29:12.10 - Caleb Nichols - 64th place

