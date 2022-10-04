CORBIN — North Laurel outscored South Laurel in a battle to the final buzzer on Tuesday.
North Laurel freshman Jaxon Jacobs got the Jags on the board in the first three minutes of the matchup.
From there, it was a defensive battle throughout the rest of the first half of play. South Laurel did not score within the first half, bringing a score of 1-0 at the break.
It was the same scene in the second half, until South Laurel's Liam Zik scored off of a penalty kick to tie things up 1-1 with 17 minutes left to play.
North Laurel's Tanner Broyles got the lead back, scoring with 7:37 left in the match, and then would follow up with another goal just one minute later.
The Jags won 3-1 and moved on to the district finals.
North Laurel Coach David Broyles said, "This was probably one of the worst games we have played. We didn't possess the ball well, and we are a possession team.
"We knew they would play us tough, it's a rivalry game and in post season, he added. "We are going to look at what we did right, and what we did wrong tonight, in preparation for Corbin Thursday."
North Laurel advances to the championship game of the district, and will take on the Corbin Redhounds on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.