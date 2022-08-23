North Laurel improved to 2-2-1 Tuesday night after shutting out Wayne County at home, 5-0.
Jaxon Jacobs opened up the scoring with 5:42 left in the first half to make the score 1-0 in favor of the Jaguars. That would be the score going into halftime.
Jacobs would tack on two more goals in the second half to extend the lead to 3-0 with 16:45 left in play.
Seth Miller added an insurance goal with 9:22 left in the game to make the score 4-0.
The Jaguars would put the icing on the cake with 1:34 left by scoring their fifth goal and making the final score of 5-0.
North Laurel will be back in action Friday against Oneida Baptist Institute.
