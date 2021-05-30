The University of Kentucky freshman forward will forgo his final three years of eligibility after he declared for the draft leaving an option to return two months go. Jackson is considered a possible lottery pick in the July 29 draft.
“The journey is not over, but it is time to take the next path,” he said. “I am going to be signing with CAA and will be forgoing my remaining college eligibility to fully prepare for my professional career.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari supported Jackson’s decision to declare for the draft.
““I’m happy for Isaiah and his family,” Calipari said. “Seeing his growth this season was amazing. His metrics are off the charts. Whoever drafts Isaiah is going to get an unbelievable defender who can guard multiple positions and protect the rim.
“Offensively, we saw his game really start to take off at the end of the season. The team that gets Isaiah is going to be surprised because he has only begun to scratch the surface on who he is going to be as a player. I can’t wait to see what he does at that next level. We wish him well.”
As a freshman last season, Jackson averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while appearing in 25 games. He blocked 65 shots and averaged 2.6 rejections per contest.
Former Kentucky players Brandon Boston Jr. and Olivier Sarr also have declared for the draft, while Davion Mintz has until July 7 to make a final determination on his future.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
