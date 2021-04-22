WILLIAMSBURG — An error leading to two runs in the sixth inning proved to be just what Whitley County needed to pick up a 3-2 victory over Jackson County.
With his team trailing 2-1, Bryce Anderson’s routine grounder was misplayed allowing both Brayden Mahan and Matthew Wright to score with two outs. Ronald Osborne tossed a scoreless seventh inning allowing Whitley County to win its third game in a row while improving to 10-5.
Osborne, who came in relief of Anderson in the fourth inning, tossed four innings, allowing only one hit while holding the Generals scoreless.
Anderson went three innings, allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out three batters.
Jackson County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning wore seeing Luke Stanfill score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning.
Caden Petrey led the Colonels with two hits while Stanfill, Mahan, Wright, and Andrew Stack each finished with a hit apiece.
