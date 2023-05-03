MCKEE — Williamsburg ran into one of the top pitchers in the region, and only managed two hits during its 15-0 loss to Jackson County on Tuesday.
Lady General pitcher Candice Williams dominated in the circle, allowing only seven base runners in the game while striking out six batters.
Jackson County (10-8) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning before adding five runs in the third inning, and eight runs in the fourth inning.
Williams also dominated at the plate, going 3-for-3 with five RBI. Emily Mays delivered two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored while Kady Fee was 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored.
Scarlett Peele had two hits and scored twice while Jenna Creech finished with a hit and two RBI.
Lexi Brockman totaled a hit, one RBI, and scored twice while Madison Parrett finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Josie Starcher also scored in the win.
Kyli Monhollen and Jasmine Stephens each led Williamsburg (4-15) with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.